Cool with increasing clouds, chance of rain in afternoon

The chance of rain will continue through midnight before trailing off, with patchy fog developing after 1 a.m. Lows will be around 41 degrees.

On Saturday, there will be patchy fog until around 11 a.m., but otherwise clouds will gradually decrease with highs around 58 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures climbing to around 69 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night with lows around 51 degrees.