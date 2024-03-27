Cool temperatures with clearing skies today

After a rainy Tuesday, today will be cool with clearing skies.

Highs will be around 51 degrees, with mostly sunny skies before sunset, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows falling below freezing to around 29 degrees.

On Thursday, there will be a few more clouds during the day, but overall it should be mostly sunny with highs around 55 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows around 37 degrees.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny, breezy and mild with highs around 66 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers throughout Friday night as temperatures fall to around 49 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

