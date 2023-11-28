Chance of morning flurries today with high below freezing

It will be frigid today with a chance of flurries in the morning before clouds give way to some sunshine.

The high for today will be below freezing, near 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Flurries are possible before 10 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear with overnight temperatures in the upper teens, around 18 degrees.

A warming trend begins Wednesday, which will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low around 29 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with a high near 52 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny.

A bit of rain yesterday afternoon and evening. Next rain: Friday. pic.twitter.com/xXSS4re7Kq — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 27, 2023

It will be rainy Friday with a high near 47 degrees. The rain is expected to fall off in the early overnight hours, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.