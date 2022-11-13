Below normal temperatures this week; possible snow flurries Monday night and Tuesday

Colder temperatures are here to stay for the week.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. High pressure and drier conditions will build into the region today into Monday, NWS said.
Temperatures will drop overnight to the mid-20′s. Conditions will remain quiet but calm with mostly clear skies.
Monday will be sunny and slightly warmer with highs reaching mid-40′s. A light varied wind will accompany the colder weather.
The overnight will be cold and mostly cloudy with temperatures falling in the lower 30′s. A slight chance of snow is possible after 1 a.m., going into Tuesday morning.
Precipitation returns Monday night into Tuesday with light snowfall accumulations of less than a half inch favored along and west of the I-75 corridor, the NWS said. Precipitation may occur in the afternoon Tuesday.
A chance of snow and rain may occur before 11 a.m. Tuesday with additional rain possible between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Despite the wintry mixtures, skies will be mostly cloudy.
The high of the day will be 42 degrees.
Tuesday night involves a mostly cloudy horizon with a low of 31 degrees.
Wednesday continues the mostly cloudy trend with a high temperature of 42 degrees for the day.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy as well with a low of 27 degrees.
