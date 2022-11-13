Below normal temperatures this week; possible snow flurries Monday night and Tuesday

Precipitation returns Monday night into Tuesday with light snowfall accumulations of less than a half inch favored along and west of the I-75 corridor, the NWS said. Precipitation may occur in the afternoon Tuesday.

A chance of snow and rain may occur before 11 a.m. Tuesday with additional rain possible between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Despite the wintry mixtures, skies will be mostly cloudy.

The high of the day will be 42 degrees.

Tuesday night involves a mostly cloudy horizon with a low of 31 degrees.

Wednesday continues the mostly cloudy trend with a high temperature of 42 degrees for the day.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy as well with a low of 27 degrees.