White Sox designate Springfield native Eaton for assignment

Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton catches a Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase fly ball in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton catches a Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase fly ball in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Sports | 22 minutes ago
By David Jablonski
Former Miami outfielder hitting .201 this season

The Chicago White Sox announced Wednesday they have designated outfielder Adam Eaton, a Kenton Ridge High School graduate and former Miami RedHawks outfielder, for assignment.

Manager Tony LaRussa told reporters it was a difficult decision but there wouldn’t be enough playing time for Eaton moving forward. Other teams could claim Eaton off waivers in the next seven days. If he clears waivers, he could be sent to the minor leagues or released.

» EARLIER COVERAGE: Eaton excited about returning to White Sox

In his second stint with the White Sox, Eaton got off to a strong start in the opening weeks of the season but saw his batting average dip below .200 in May. He went on the injured list in June with a strained right hamstring and did not play between June 14 and July 2.

Eaton, 32, went 4-for-16 after returning to action in the last four games. He’s hitting .201 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 58 games.

This is Eaton’s 10th season in the big leagues. He’s a career .278 hitter. He debuted with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and helped lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series championship in 2019.

