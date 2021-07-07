White Sox designate Springfield native Eaton for assignment

In his second stint with the White Sox, Eaton got off to a strong start in the opening weeks of the season but saw his batting average dip below .200 in May. He went on the injured list in June with a strained right hamstring and did not play between June 14 and July 2.

Eaton, 32, went 4-for-16 after returning to action in the last four games. He’s hitting .201 with five home runs and 28 RBIs in 58 games.