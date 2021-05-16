West grad Hagglund scores, but FC Cincinnati falls in debut in new stadium

The visitors had another goal wiped earlier in the first half when Shea sent a shot past Vermeer with a teammate lying in the goal, offside.

Cincinnati responded in the second half, though, when Alvaro Barreal received a diagonal pass from Ronald Matarrita and neatly chipped a shot over Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 59th minute. The Orange and Blue had given up 12 straight goals before Barreal’s tally.

Hagglund then found the equalizer off a corner kick in the 82nd minute, moments after replacing 21-year-old newcomer Gustavo Vallecilla, who had taken his spot in the starting lineup. It seemed to be a redeeming moment for Hagglund after he had struggled the first three games, but three minutes later, Gonzalo Higuain put Miami back in the lead on a right-footed shot after Hagglund was beat on a quick attack down the middle of the field.

FCC couldn’t find the equalizer again and suffered its third straight loss since opening with a 2-2 draw at Nashville.

The Orange and Blue were playing with a much different lineup than the previous game, a 3-0 loss to Orlando City two weeks ago when attacking midfielder Luciano Acosta missed a second straight match with an elbow injury. Coach Jaap Stam replaced both center backs with newly signed former U.S. men’s national team captain Geoff Cameron stepping in for injured defender Tom Pettersson, rookie Calvin Harris replacing Jurgen Locadia at left wing and Allan Cruz filling in for defensive midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo, who was a healthy absence from the gameday roster.

Cincinnati returns to action Saturday against CF Montreal at a temporary U.S. home in Florida.