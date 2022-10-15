Week 9 Roundup: Lakota West, Edgewood clinch share of conference titles

The Rams fell to 4-5, 2-2.

Mason 30, Fairfield 7: Nick Sailers rushed for 154 yards and three TDs lead the host Comets (7-2, 7-1 GMC).

The Indians fell to 6-3, 5-3.

Colerain 21, Hamilton 0: Zaccheus Jennings rushed for two TDs to lead the host Cardinals (4-5, 4-4).

The Big Blue fell to 2-7, 1-7.

Oak Hills 13, Lakota East 10: Eric Davis rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries for the Thunderhawks, who fell to 3-6, 3-5.

The Highlanders improved to 4-5, 3-5.

Carlisle 38, Madison 24: Luke Richards rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown and Blake Lawson had 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Indians past the Mohawks in Southwestern Buckeye League play.

Brandon Hampton tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Jonathan Ricketts for Carlisle (3-6, 1-5).

Madison fell to 1-8, 0-6.

Mount Healthy 38, Talawanda 0: The Brave fell to 1-8 overall and 1-3 in the SWOC.

St. Bernhard 28, New Miami 13: The Vikings fell to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the Miami Valley Conference.