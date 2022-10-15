journal-news logo
X

Week 9 Roundup: Lakota West, Edgewood clinch share of conference titles

Sports
39 minutes ago

Lakota West clinched a share of its third straight Greater Miami Conference title Friday night with a 33-7 win over Middletown at Barnitz Stadium.

The Firebirds (9-0, 8-0 GMC) can clinch an outright title next Friday with a win over visiting Colerain.

The Middies fell to 3-6, 2-6.

Edgewood 30, Ross 7: The visiting Cougars clinched a share of their second straight Southwest Ohio Conference crown with their eighth straight win.

Edgewood (8-1, 4-0) can win an outright title with a home win next Friday vs. Harrison.

The Rams fell to 4-5, 2-2.

Mason 30, Fairfield 7: Nick Sailers rushed for 154 yards and three TDs lead the host Comets (7-2, 7-1 GMC).

The Indians fell to 6-3, 5-3.

Colerain 21, Hamilton 0: Zaccheus Jennings rushed for two TDs to lead the host Cardinals (4-5, 4-4).

The Big Blue fell to 2-7, 1-7.

Oak Hills 13, Lakota East 10: Eric Davis rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries for the Thunderhawks, who fell to 3-6, 3-5.

The Highlanders improved to 4-5, 3-5.

Carlisle 38, Madison 24: Luke Richards rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown and Blake Lawson had 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Indians past the Mohawks in Southwestern Buckeye League play.

Brandon Hampton tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Jonathan Ricketts for Carlisle (3-6, 1-5).

Madison fell to 1-8, 0-6.

Mount Healthy 38, Talawanda 0: The Brave fell to 1-8 overall and 1-3 in the SWOC.

St. Bernhard 28, New Miami 13: The Vikings fell to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the Miami Valley Conference.

In Other News
1
Badin edges Fenwick in GCL ‘slobberknocker’
2
Bengals preparing for the unexpected with Saints offense
3
Bellbrook edges Monroe to clinch SWBL East Division title
4
High School Football Week 9 Scoreboard
5
McCoy: Guardians even series with extra-inning win over Yankees
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top