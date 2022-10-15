Week 9 Roundup: Lakota West, Edgewood clinch share of conference titles

Lakota West clinched a share of its third straight Greater Miami Conference title Friday night with a 33-7 win over Middletown at Barnitz Stadium.
The Firebirds (9-0, 8-0 GMC) can clinch an outright title next Friday with a win over visiting Colerain.
The Middies fell to 3-6, 2-6.
Edgewood 30, Ross 7: The visiting Cougars clinched a share of their second straight Southwest Ohio Conference crown with their eighth straight win.
Edgewood (8-1, 4-0) can win an outright title with a home win next Friday vs. Harrison.
The Rams fell to 4-5, 2-2.
Mason 30, Fairfield 7: Nick Sailers rushed for 154 yards and three TDs lead the host Comets (7-2, 7-1 GMC).
The Indians fell to 6-3, 5-3.
Colerain 21, Hamilton 0: Zaccheus Jennings rushed for two TDs to lead the host Cardinals (4-5, 4-4).
The Big Blue fell to 2-7, 1-7.
Oak Hills 13, Lakota East 10: Eric Davis rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries for the Thunderhawks, who fell to 3-6, 3-5.
The Highlanders improved to 4-5, 3-5.
Carlisle 38, Madison 24: Luke Richards rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown and Blake Lawson had 115 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to lead the Indians past the Mohawks in Southwestern Buckeye League play.
Brandon Hampton tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Jonathan Ricketts for Carlisle (3-6, 1-5).
Madison fell to 1-8, 0-6.
Mount Healthy 38, Talawanda 0: The Brave fell to 1-8 overall and 1-3 in the SWOC.
St. Bernhard 28, New Miami 13: The Vikings fell to 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the Miami Valley Conference.