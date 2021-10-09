Week 8 Roundup: Late TD run lifts Fairfield; Badin rallies to stay perfect; East wins seventh straight

Jack Walsh added 175 rushing yards and two TDs for the Rams, who moved to 3-0 in league play.

Luke Chandler threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns for CJ (3-3, 2-1).

Lakota East 49, Oak Hills 14: T.J. Kathman racked up four rushing touchdowns and threw an 11-yard TD pass to Charlie Kenrich to lift the Thunderhawks to their seventh straight win.

Caleb Vanhosser and Aidaan Troutman each added TD runs and Eric Davis tallied 159 rushing yards on 21 carries for East (7-1, 6-0 GMC).

Colerain 27, Hamilton 6: Kaleb Johnson rushed for 118 yards, including a 63-yard TD run, for the Big Blue (2-4, 1-4 GMC).

OTHER SCORES

Alter 31, Fenwick 0

Ross 55, Harrison 17

New Miami 22, MVCA 6

Brookville 35, Madison 0

Monroe 40, Waynesville 21

Valley View 21, Franklin 7

Eaton 37, Carlisle 0