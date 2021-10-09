journal-news logo
Week 8 Roundup: Late TD run lifts Fairfield; Badin rallies to stay perfect; East wins seventh straight

Fairfield quarterback Talon Fisher looks to pass the ball during their football game against Lakota West Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 42-10. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
Fairfield quarterback Talon Fisher looks to pass the ball during their football game against Lakota West Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Lakota West High School in West Chester Township. Lakota West won 42-10. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

11 minutes ago

Talon Fisher scrambled in for the go-ahead score with 40 seconds to lift the host Indians past the Comets in Greater Miami Conference play Friday night.

Fisher rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 252 yards and another score for Fairfield (3-4 overall, 3-3 GMC).

Christian Jackson had seven receptions for 105 yards with a TD for FHS.

Mason fell to 3-5, 2-4.

Badin 45, Chaminade Julienne 28: Landyn Vidourek threw a pair of long touchdowns to Cooper Fiehrer and ran in two more as unbeaten Badin (8-0) went on a 24-0 run in the second half to beat the Eagles in Greater Catholic League Co-ed play.

Jack Walsh added 175 rushing yards and two TDs for the Rams, who moved to 3-0 in league play.

Luke Chandler threw for 232 yards and four touchdowns for CJ (3-3, 2-1).

Lakota East 49, Oak Hills 14: T.J. Kathman racked up four rushing touchdowns and threw an 11-yard TD pass to Charlie Kenrich to lift the Thunderhawks to their seventh straight win.

Caleb Vanhosser and Aidaan Troutman each added TD runs and Eric Davis tallied 159 rushing yards on 21 carries for East (7-1, 6-0 GMC).

Colerain 27, Hamilton 6: Kaleb Johnson rushed for 118 yards, including a 63-yard TD run, for the Big Blue (2-4, 1-4 GMC).

OTHER SCORES

Alter 31, Fenwick 0

Ross 55, Harrison 17

New Miami 22, MVCA 6

Brookville 35, Madison 0

Monroe 40, Waynesville 21

Valley View 21, Franklin 7

Eaton 37, Carlisle 0

