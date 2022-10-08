journal-news logo
X

Week 8 Roundup: Edgewood wins 7th straight; Badin remains unbeaten; Fenwick shuts out Alter

Sports
1 hour ago

Visiting Edgewood raced to a 28-3 halftime lead and never looked back Friday night in a 48-10 win over Talawanda in Southwest Ohio Conference play.

The Cougars (7-1, 3-0 SWOC) rushed for 331 yards on their way to a seventh straight win.

The Brave fell to 1-7, 1-2 SWOC.

Badin 28, Chaminade Julienne 21: Zach Yordy scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:46 to play as top-ranked Badin held off Chaminade Julienne in Greater Catholic League Co-ed play at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

Carter Russo had a pair of rushing TDs and Alex Ritzie tossed a TD pass to Braedyn Moore for the Rams (8-0, 3-0 GCL Co-ed). CJ falls is 4-4, 1-2.

Badin, ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press Division I state poll, travels to Fenwick on Friday night.

Fenwick 10, Alter 0: Jordan Vann scored on a 6-yard TD run and Derek Morris booted a 38-yard field goal for the Falcons, who clinched their first winning season since 2018.

Alter is 4-4, 1-2 GCL Co-ed.

Fenwick (6-2, 2-1) hosts Badin next Friday night.

ExploreWeek 8 Scoreboard

Oak Hills 14, Hamilton 7: Demar Parker Jr. scored on an 8-yard TD run with 14 seconds left to clinch the win for the Highlanders.

Jaylan Garrett rushed for 140 yards and Cournell Bennett scored a TD for the Big Blue (2-6, 1-6 Greater Miami Conference).

Princeton 42, Middletown 14: Talan Malicote caught a 35-yard TD pass from Kellen Davis and Mikell Dorn returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score for the Middies (3-5 overall, 2-5 GMC).

Colerain 14, Lakota East 3: The Thunderhawks (3-5, 3-4 GMC) totaled just 118 yards.

Monroe 34, Waynesville 7: The Hornets won their fourth striaght game to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division.

Brookville 49, Madison 7: The Mohawks fell to 1-7, 0-5 in the SWBL West.

Valley View 31, Franklin 6: The Wildcats fell to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the SWBL East.

Eaton 21, Carlisle 0: The Indians slipped to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the SWBL East.

MVCA 8, New Miami 6: The Vikings fell to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the Miami Valley Conference Gray Division.

In Other News
1
Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week a no-go for Ohio State at Michigan...
2
Lakota West outlasts Fairfield in double-OT thriller
3
High School Football Week 8 Scoreboard
4
Springfield stays tied atop GWOC with rout of Centerville
5
Ohio State looking forward to first road game
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top