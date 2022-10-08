Week 8 Roundup: Edgewood wins 7th straight; Badin remains unbeaten; Fenwick shuts out Alter

Badin, ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press Division I state poll, travels to Fenwick on Friday night.

Fenwick 10, Alter 0: Jordan Vann scored on a 6-yard TD run and Derek Morris booted a 38-yard field goal for the Falcons, who clinched their first winning season since 2018.

Alter is 4-4, 1-2 GCL Co-ed.

Fenwick (6-2, 2-1) hosts Badin next Friday night.

Oak Hills 14, Hamilton 7: Demar Parker Jr. scored on an 8-yard TD run with 14 seconds left to clinch the win for the Highlanders.

Jaylan Garrett rushed for 140 yards and Cournell Bennett scored a TD for the Big Blue (2-6, 1-6 Greater Miami Conference).

Princeton 42, Middletown 14: Talan Malicote caught a 35-yard TD pass from Kellen Davis and Mikell Dorn returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score for the Middies (3-5 overall, 2-5 GMC).

Colerain 14, Lakota East 3: The Thunderhawks (3-5, 3-4 GMC) totaled just 118 yards.

Monroe 34, Waynesville 7: The Hornets won their fourth striaght game to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division.

Brookville 49, Madison 7: The Mohawks fell to 1-7, 0-5 in the SWBL West.

Valley View 31, Franklin 6: The Wildcats fell to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the SWBL East.

Eaton 21, Carlisle 0: The Indians slipped to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the SWBL East.

MVCA 8, New Miami 6: The Vikings fell to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the Miami Valley Conference Gray Division.