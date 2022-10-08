Week 8 Roundup: Edgewood wins 7th straight; Badin remains unbeaten; Fenwick shuts out Alter

Visiting Edgewood raced to a 28-3 halftime lead and never looked back Friday night in a 48-10 win over Talawanda in Southwest Ohio Conference play.
The Cougars (7-1, 3-0 SWOC) rushed for 331 yards on their way to a seventh straight win.
The Brave fell to 1-7, 1-2 SWOC.
Badin 28, Chaminade Julienne 21: Zach Yordy scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 1:46 to play as top-ranked Badin held off Chaminade Julienne in Greater Catholic League Co-ed play at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.
Carter Russo had a pair of rushing TDs and Alex Ritzie tossed a TD pass to Braedyn Moore for the Rams (8-0, 3-0 GCL Co-ed). CJ falls is 4-4, 1-2.
Badin, ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press Division I state poll, travels to Fenwick on Friday night.
Fenwick 10, Alter 0: Jordan Vann scored on a 6-yard TD run and Derek Morris booted a 38-yard field goal for the Falcons, who clinched their first winning season since 2018.
Alter is 4-4, 1-2 GCL Co-ed.
Fenwick (6-2, 2-1) hosts Badin next Friday night.
Oak Hills 14, Hamilton 7: Demar Parker Jr. scored on an 8-yard TD run with 14 seconds left to clinch the win for the Highlanders.
Jaylan Garrett rushed for 140 yards and Cournell Bennett scored a TD for the Big Blue (2-6, 1-6 Greater Miami Conference).
Princeton 42, Middletown 14: Talan Malicote caught a 35-yard TD pass from Kellen Davis and Mikell Dorn returned a kickoff 93 yards for a score for the Middies (3-5 overall, 2-5 GMC).
Colerain 14, Lakota East 3: The Thunderhawks (3-5, 3-4 GMC) totaled just 118 yards.
Monroe 34, Waynesville 7: The Hornets won their fourth striaght game to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Southwestern Buckeye League East Division.
Brookville 49, Madison 7: The Mohawks fell to 1-7, 0-5 in the SWBL West.
Valley View 31, Franklin 6: The Wildcats fell to 2-6 overall and 2-3 in the SWBL East.
Eaton 21, Carlisle 0: The Indians slipped to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in the SWBL East.
MVCA 8, New Miami 6: The Vikings fell to 0-8 overall and 0-3 in the Miami Valley Conference Gray Division.