Week 7 roundup: Goldsmith ties school record in Hamilton’s win over Fairfield

It was the fourth straight win for HHS.

Tyler George had three touchdowns in a losing effort for Fairfield (2-5, 2-4).

Lakota West 52, Sycamore 0: Braydon Johnson rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Sam Wiles passed for a pair of scores to lead the Firebirds (6-1, 5-1 GMC).

Lakota East 36, Colerain 31: Ryder Hooks led Lakota East with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown and Jamison Kitna added a passing and a rushing TD. Lakota East moved to 5-1 in the Greater Miami Conference, tied atop the standings with Lakota West and Princeton.

Mason 17, Middletown 14: Jeremiah Landers hit Maxmillian Johnson on a touchdown throw and added a TD run but Mason got the go-ahead score with seven seconds to play.

Badin 56, Carroll 7: Declan Brown scored two touchdowns, one of them a 55-yard punt return, and Lem Grayson had two rushing TDs to lead Badin. Jayden Crawford scored on a 78-yard touchdown run for Carroll.