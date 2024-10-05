Week 7 roundup: Goldsmith ties school record in Hamilton’s win over Fairfield

By Staff Report
34 minutes ago
Hamilton’s Gracen Goldsmith scored five rushing touchdowns, tying a school record held by Mike Myers and Devin Jarrett, in the Big Blue’s 42-21 win over Fairfield on Friday night.

Goldsmith finished with 244 yards on 29 carries and Carter Isaacs tacked on a 55-yard interception return for a TD for HHS (5-2 overall, 4-2 Greater Miami Conference).

ExplorePHOTOS: Hamilton vs. Fairfield

It was the fourth straight win for HHS.

Tyler George had three touchdowns in a losing effort for Fairfield (2-5, 2-4).

Lakota West 52, Sycamore 0: Braydon Johnson rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns and Sam Wiles passed for a pair of scores to lead the Firebirds (6-1, 5-1 GMC).

Lakota East 36, Colerain 31: Ryder Hooks led Lakota East with 140 rushing yards and a touchdown and Jamison Kitna added a passing and a rushing TD. Lakota East moved to 5-1 in the Greater Miami Conference, tied atop the standings with Lakota West and Princeton.

Mason 17, Middletown 14: Jeremiah Landers hit Maxmillian Johnson on a touchdown throw and added a TD run but Mason got the go-ahead score with seven seconds to play.

Badin 56, Carroll 7: Declan Brown scored two touchdowns, one of them a 55-yard punt return, and Lem Grayson had two rushing TDs to lead Badin. Jayden Crawford scored on a 78-yard touchdown run for Carroll.

