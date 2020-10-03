Week 6 Roundup: Davis, Rockhold lead Middies to first win of season

East (3-3 overall and in the Greater Miami Conference) rushed for 313 yards. Quarterback TJ Kathman had 85 yards on the ground and tossed a pair of TD passes to Jack Hartmann.

The Thunderhawks host GMC foe Sycamore on Friday in a first-round playoff game.

Princeton 40, Fairfield 23: The Vikings (5-1) built a 35-3 lead on their way to a GMC win over the Indians.

Jaydan Mayes rushed for 198 yards and two TDs for Fairfield (1-5).

The Indians open the playoffs next Friday at Elder.

Ross 48, Mount Healthy 21: The Rams (5-1) scored the final 28 points of the game after falling behind 21-20 with two minutes left in the first half.

Jackson Gifford rushed for 211 yards and three TDs and C.J. Boze added 125 yards on the ground and two scores for the Rams.

Ross has a first-round playoff bye and will host the Monroe-Elida winner on Oct. 16.

Carlisle 20, Preble Shawnee 14: Talon Borders rushed for 85 yards and two TDs and caught two passes for 104 yards and a score to lead the Indians (3-3).

Carlisle opens the playoffs on the road Saturday at Summit Country Day.

OTHER SCORES

Day. Carroll 35, Fenwick 21

Northwest 47, Talawanda 10

Edgewood 38, Harrison 35 OT

New Miami 40, Lockland 14

Brookville 14, Franklin 6

Monroe 28, Madison 8