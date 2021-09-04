journal-news logo
Week 3 Roundup: Big night for Vidourek as Badin rolls to 3-0

Badin High School quarterback Landyn Vidourek accounted for four TDs in the Rams' win over Northwest on Friday night. FILE PHOTO
Badin High School quarterback Landyn Vidourek accounted for four TDs in the Rams' win over Northwest on Friday night. FILE PHOTO

Sports
1 hour ago

Landyn Vidourek threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more as Badin blanked Northwest 35-0 on Friday night to move to 3-0.

Vidourek’s pair of TD runs (84 yards, 1 yard) put the Rams up 14-0 at halftime.

He tossed two second-half TD passes to Eric Rawlings (40 yards) and Braedyn Moore (12 yards).

Vidourek finished 11-of-16 for 113 yards through the air and rushed for 125 yards on eight carries.

Carter Russo added a rushing TD for the Rams.

Lakota West 43, Oak Hills 17: Cameron Goode rushed for two touchdowns, Mitch Bolden added a passing and a rushing TD and Lakota West (2-1) built up a 28-3 first-half lead and cruised to victory.

Monroe 66, Western Brown 58: Elijah Jackson rumbled for a single-game school record 403 rushing yards to pace the Hornets (2-1).

Franklin 17, Edgewood 15: Isaiah Bales cleared the uprights on a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds to give Franklin (2-1) the win.

Carlisle 14, Northridge 6: Talon Borders had touchdown runs in the second and third quarters to give Carlisle (3-0) the lead.

Eaton 27, Talawanda 17: Aiden Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown for Eaton (3-0) in the fourth quarter and Brock Ebright hooked up with Theo Winings on a 13-yard TD pass to put the game away.

Deondre Bothast-Revalee tallied 145 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a losing effort for Talawanda (0-3).

