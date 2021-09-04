Week 3 Roundup: Big night for Vidourek as Badin rolls to 3-0

Landyn Vidourek threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more as Badin blanked Northwest 35-0 on Friday night to move to 3-0.
Vidourek’s pair of TD runs (84 yards, 1 yard) put the Rams up 14-0 at halftime.
He tossed two second-half TD passes to Eric Rawlings (40 yards) and Braedyn Moore (12 yards).
Vidourek finished 11-of-16 for 113 yards through the air and rushed for 125 yards on eight carries.
Carter Russo added a rushing TD for the Rams.
Lakota West 43, Oak Hills 17: Cameron Goode rushed for two touchdowns, Mitch Bolden added a passing and a rushing TD and Lakota West (2-1) built up a 28-3 first-half lead and cruised to victory.
Monroe 66, Western Brown 58: Elijah Jackson rumbled for a single-game school record 403 rushing yards to pace the Hornets (2-1).
Franklin 17, Edgewood 15: Isaiah Bales cleared the uprights on a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds to give Franklin (2-1) the win.
Carlisle 14, Northridge 6: Talon Borders had touchdown runs in the second and third quarters to give Carlisle (3-0) the lead.
Eaton 27, Talawanda 17: Aiden Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown for Eaton (3-0) in the fourth quarter and Brock Ebright hooked up with Theo Winings on a 13-yard TD pass to put the game away.
Deondre Bothast-Revalee tallied 145 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a losing effort for Talawanda (0-3).