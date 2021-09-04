Week 3 Roundup: Big night for Vidourek as Badin rolls to 3-0

Lakota West 43, Oak Hills 17: Cameron Goode rushed for two touchdowns, Mitch Bolden added a passing and a rushing TD and Lakota West (2-1) built up a 28-3 first-half lead and cruised to victory.

Monroe 66, Western Brown 58: Elijah Jackson rumbled for a single-game school record 403 rushing yards to pace the Hornets (2-1).

Franklin 17, Edgewood 15: Isaiah Bales cleared the uprights on a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds to give Franklin (2-1) the win.

Carlisle 14, Northridge 6: Talon Borders had touchdown runs in the second and third quarters to give Carlisle (3-0) the lead.

Eaton 27, Talawanda 17: Aiden Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown for Eaton (3-0) in the fourth quarter and Brock Ebright hooked up with Theo Winings on a 13-yard TD pass to put the game away.

Deondre Bothast-Revalee tallied 145 yards rushing with two touchdowns in a losing effort for Talawanda (0-3).