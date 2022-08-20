Week 1 roundup: Aldridge leads Big Blue to win in Crouch’s debut

Middletown’s Kellen Davis tossed two TD passes -- one to Chandler Shields and one to James Franklin.

The Middies had four interceptions, including a pick-six from Mikell Dorn (23 yards) and Quintin Russell (17 yards).

Monroe 35, Talawanda 16: Elijah Jackson racked up 171 rushing yards with a touchdown and Ryan Miles scrambled for a pair of TD scores to lead Monroe.

Cale Leitch threw for 123 yards with a TD for Talawanda.

OTHER SCORES

Badin 34, Cle. St. Joseph 3

Fenwick 36, Franklin 14

Centerville 9, Lakota East 6

Ross 27, Wilmington 7

Milford 42, Edgewood 6

Carlisle 8, Twin Valley South 6

Gamble Montessori 35, New Miami 6

Greeneview 33, Madison 7