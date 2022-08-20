journal-news logo
X

Week 1 roundup: Aldridge leads Big Blue to win in Crouch’s debut

The Hamilton City Schools announced Arvie Crouch as the Hamilton High School head football coach on Friday, pending board of education approval Feb. 24.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Hamilton City Schools announced Arvie Crouch as the Hamilton High School head football coach on Friday, pending board of education approval Feb. 24.

Sports
Updated 46 minutes ago

Semaj Aldridge rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as Hamilton rolled to a 28-9 win at West Clermont in Arvie Crouch’s first game as Big Blue head coach.

Aldridge scored on runs of 75 and 85 yards in the third quarter.

Jaylan Garrett added a rushing TD and Nicholas Lindsay tossed a TD pass to Sir’Charles Riggins.

Garrett had an interception and Wes Fox recovered a fumle for the BIg Blue defense, which limited West Clermont to 146 yards.

Middletown 47, Loveland 33: Lemond Chambers rushed for three touchdowns and Middletown returned to interceptions for touchdowns on its way to a season-opening road win.

Middletown’s Kellen Davis tossed two TD passes -- one to Chandler Shields and one to James Franklin.

The Middies had four interceptions, including a pick-six from Mikell Dorn (23 yards) and Quintin Russell (17 yards).

Monroe 35, Talawanda 16: Elijah Jackson racked up 171 rushing yards with a touchdown and Ryan Miles scrambled for a pair of TD scores to lead Monroe.

Cale Leitch threw for 123 yards with a TD for Talawanda.

OTHER SCORES

Badin 34, Cle. St. Joseph 3

Fenwick 36, Franklin 14

Centerville 9, Lakota East 6

Ross 27, Wilmington 7

Milford 42, Edgewood 6

Carlisle 8, Twin Valley South 6

Gamble Montessori 35, New Miami 6

Greeneview 33, Madison 7

In Other News
1
Lakota West rallies to win thrilling season opener
2
McCoy: Bullpen blows lead in 9th, Reds slip in tie for last place
3
High School Football Week 1 Scoreboard
4
Paying the players? 3 major voices share views on college athlete...
5
Ohio State football: Quarterbacks taking to their roles in preseason
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top