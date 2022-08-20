Week 1 roundup: Aldridge leads Big Blue to win in Crouch’s debut

Semaj Aldridge rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as Hamilton rolled to a 28-9 win at West Clermont in Arvie Crouch’s first game as Big Blue head coach.
Aldridge scored on runs of 75 and 85 yards in the third quarter.
Jaylan Garrett added a rushing TD and Nicholas Lindsay tossed a TD pass to Sir’Charles Riggins.
Garrett had an interception and Wes Fox recovered a fumle for the BIg Blue defense, which limited West Clermont to 146 yards.
Middletown 47, Loveland 33: Lemond Chambers rushed for three touchdowns and Middletown returned to interceptions for touchdowns on its way to a season-opening road win.
Middletown’s Kellen Davis tossed two TD passes -- one to Chandler Shields and one to James Franklin.
The Middies had four interceptions, including a pick-six from Mikell Dorn (23 yards) and Quintin Russell (17 yards).
Monroe 35, Talawanda 16: Elijah Jackson racked up 171 rushing yards with a touchdown and Ryan Miles scrambled for a pair of TD scores to lead Monroe.
Cale Leitch threw for 123 yards with a TD for Talawanda.
OTHER SCORES
Badin 34, Cle. St. Joseph 3
Fenwick 36, Franklin 14
Centerville 9, Lakota East 6
Ross 27, Wilmington 7
Milford 42, Edgewood 6
Carlisle 8, Twin Valley South 6
Gamble Montessori 35, New Miami 6
Greeneview 33, Madison 7