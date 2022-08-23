U.S. Women’s Senior Open: Tee times for first round released

Defending champion Annika Sörenstam will tee off at 8:29 a.m. Thursday in the first round of the U.S. Women’s Senior Open at NCR Country Club.
The tee times for the 120-golfer field was released Tuesday. The first golfers start at 7:45 a.m. The last groups begin at 2:39 p.m.
Here is the full list of Thursday times:
Hole No. 1
7:45 a.m.
Jane Geddes
Cheryl Fox
Karen Garcia (a)
Hole No. 10
7:45 a.m.
Suzi Spotleson (a)
Tammie Green
Kim Williams
1
7:56 a.m.
Kelley Brooke
Sue Wooster (a)
Kristi Albers
10
7:56 a.m.
Catriona Matthew
Becky Iverson
Martha Leach (a)
1
8:07 a.m.
Michelle McGann
Karen Weiss
Kris Tschetter
10
8:07 a.m.
Barb Moxness
Shelly Stouffer (a)
Lisa DePaulo
1
8:18 a.m.
Juli Inkster
Rosie Jones
Catrin Nilsmark
10
8:18 a.m.
Helen Alfredsson
Danielle a.m.maccapane
Carin Hjalmarsson
1
8:29 a.m.
Annika Sorenstam
Lara Tennant (a)
Leta Lindley
10
8:29 a.m.
Yuko Saito
Laura Davies
Jill McGill
1
8:40 a.m.
Christa Johnson
Dina a.m.maccapane
Sally Voss Krueger (a)
10
8:40 a.m.
Ellen Port (a)
Dana Ebster
Pat Hurst
1
8:51 a.m.
Michele Redman
Trish Johnson
Liselotte Neumann
10
8:51 a.m.
Cathy Johnston-Forbes
Elaine Crosby
Laura Coble (a)
1
9:02 a.m.
Lynne Cowan (a)
Stefania Croce
Julie Oxendine (a)
10
9:02 a.m.
Lisa Grimes
Kay Daniel (a)
Jamie Fischer
1
9:13 a.m.
JoAnne Carner
Noreen Mohler (a)
Cathy Panton-Lewis
10
9:13 a.m.
Pam Prescott (a)
Cheryl Anderson
Jean Bartholomew
1
9:24 a.m.
Karen Bennett
Yuka Shiroto
Gigi Higgins (a)
10
9:24 a.m.
Nicole Jeray
CJ Reeves
Marion Reid (a)
1
1:00 pm
Amy Alcott
Jan Stephenson
Carol Semple Thompson (a)
10
1:00 pm
Hollis Stacy
Alison Nicholas
Judith Kyrinis (a)
1
1:11 pm
Laura Shanahan Rowe
Tina Barker (a)
Sue Ertl
10
1:11 pm
Kathy Kurata (a)
Michelle Dobek
Teresa Ishiguro
1
1:22 pm
Maggie Will
Lisa McGill (a)
Susie Redman
10
1:22 pm
Adele Snyder
Kristal Parker
Patricia Ehrhart (a)
1
1:33 pm
Janet Moore (a)
Amy Fruhwirth
Brandie Burton
10
1:33 pm
Kim Shek (a)
Leslie Spalding
Christine Lindsey
1
1:44 pm
Tina Tombs
Helene Chartrand (a)
Sherry Andonian
10
1:44 pm
Moira Dunn-Bohls
Susie Keane (a)
Jayne Pardus (a)
1
1:55 pm
Anna Morales (a)
Pat Shriver
Dana Bates
10
1:55 pm
Tracy Hanson
Denise Killeen
Theresa Mahlik (a)
1
2:06 pm
Yuko Ogura
Angela Buzminski
Sherry Wright (a)
10
2:06 pm
Avis Brown-Riley
Martha Linscott (a)
Yukako Matsumoto
1
2:17 pm
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith
Maggie Leef (a)
Tonya Gill Danckaert
10
2:17 pm
Itsuko Moridaira (a)
Anne Marie Palli
Audra Burks
1
2:28 pm
Mary Jane Hiestand (a)
Wendy Modic
Laurel Kean
10
2:28 pm
Michaelyn Farmer (a)
Suzanne Strudwick
Joy Bonhurst
1
2:39 pm
Barbara Bunkowsky
Eriko Gejo
Laura Carson (a)
10
2:39 pm
Smriti Mehra
Stephenie Harris (a)
Kaori Shimura
