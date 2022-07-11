University of Dayton, Chaminade Julienne to host second Social Justice 7 on 7

The 2022 edition is scheduled to include some of the largest schools in the state — Cincinnati St. Xavier, Fairfield, Hamilton and Centerville — all with more than 1,000 boys each as well as some of the smallest — Arcanum (133 boys), Tri-Village (106) and Sidney Lehman (63).

Middletown and multiple schools from Dayton and Springfield are also set to take part in the event, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with the last games slated to start at 4 p.m.

Multiple Detroit high schools will be represented along with schools from Columbus, Cincinnati and Lima, and there is a hope it will attract college recruiters as well.

Place said the teams will play 7 on 7 in groups of four for two hours at Chaminade Julienne High School or the University of Dayton football practice field then go to UD Arena for a one-hour social justice seminar.

“UD has really stepped up and let us use the Boesch Lounge at the arena and their practice football field,” Place said.

Here is a full list of teams set to take part:

Alter, Piqua, Franklin, Columbus Bishop Hartley, Trotwood-Madison, Bellbrook, Springboro, Northmont, Arcanum, Ponitz, Northridge, Sidney Lehman, West Carrollton, Thurgood Marshall, Kenton Ridge, Norwood, Oakwood, Tri-Village, Meadowdale, Urbana, Eaton, Hamilton, Miamisburg, Detroit Southeastern, Centerville, Valley View, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Middletown, Beavercreek, Stebbins, Lima Senior, Chaminade Julienne, Fairfield, Cincinnati WintonWoods, Springfield, Wayne, Detroit Renaissance, Butler, Dunbar and Belmont.