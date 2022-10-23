journal-news logo
X

Undefeated, state-ranked Badin, Lakota West headline area playoff teams

Sports
By
Updated 14 minutes ago

The Badin Rams were one win shy of a Division III state championship last season.

The Rams, the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Division III state poll who just notched their first 10-0 regular season since 1982, appear poised for another deep postseason run.

Badin, the top seed in Division III, Region 12, begins its bid for a state title Friday against No. 16 Cincinnati Woodward (5-5) at Hamilton’s Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the playoff brackets Sunday. The top eight seeds in each of the 28 regions wil host first-round playoff games Friday. The better seed in the second-round games will be the host team Nov. 4.

ExploreState-wide first-round playoff pairings

The third round (regional semifinals) begins neutral sites with Divisions I, II, III and V on Friday nights (starting Nov. 11) and Divisions IV, VI and VII on Saturday nights (starting Nov. 12).

The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Another unbeaten and state-ranked area team -- Lakota West -- is the No. 3 seed in D-I, Region 4. The Firebirds (10-0) host Lebanon (4-6). The Firebirds, the second-ranked team in last week’s state poll, on Friday became the first team in school and Lakota district history to notch a 10-0 regular season.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Fairfield, Middletown and Hamilton also are in the playoff field in Region 4. Eighth-seeded Fairfield (7-3) will host No. 9 St. Xavier (4-6). The Middies and Big Blue will both start the postseason on the road. The No. 15 Middies (3-7) are at No. 2 Elder (8-2), while the 16th-seeded Big Blue (3-7) travels to No. 1 Moeller (9-1).

In D-II, Region 8, No. 3 Edgewood, which has won nine straight games after a season-opening loss, will host No. 14 Lima Senior (3-7). No. 9 Ross (5-5) will travel to face Southwest Ohio Conference rival Northwest (6-4), the No. 8 seed. Ross won at Northwest, 36-35, on Sept. 23.

Joining Badin in the Region 12 field is No. 10 seed Monroe (6-4). The Hornets will face No. 7 Hughes (7-3) at a site to be determined.

Fenwick is the No. 3 seed in D-IV, Region 14. The Falcons (7-3) will host No. 14 Eaton (6-4).

Carlisle won its last two games to make the playoff field in D-V, Region 20. The No. 16 Indians (4-6) will be on the road against No. 1 Valley View (9-1). The Southwestern Buckeye League foes met on Sept. 30 at Valley View. The Spartans beat the Indians 49-13.

In Other News
1
Ravens hold on late, send Browns to fourth straight loss
2
Burrow, Bengals use fast start to handle Falcons
3
High School Football: First-round playoff pairings
4
Season’s challenges just beginning for Ohio State team still focused on...
5
Falcons at Bengals: 5 things to know about today’s game

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top