Undefeated, state-ranked Badin, Lakota West headline area playoff teams

The state finals are scheduled for Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Another unbeaten and state-ranked area team -- Lakota West -- is the No. 3 seed in D-I, Region 4. The Firebirds (10-0) host Lebanon (4-6). The Firebirds, the second-ranked team in last week’s state poll, on Friday became the first team in school and Lakota district history to notch a 10-0 regular season.

Fairfield, Middletown and Hamilton also are in the playoff field in Region 4. Eighth-seeded Fairfield (7-3) will host No. 9 St. Xavier (4-6). The Middies and Big Blue will both start the postseason on the road. The No. 15 Middies (3-7) are at No. 2 Elder (8-2), while the 16th-seeded Big Blue (3-7) travels to No. 1 Moeller (9-1).

In D-II, Region 8, No. 3 Edgewood, which has won nine straight games after a season-opening loss, will host No. 14 Lima Senior (3-7). No. 9 Ross (5-5) will travel to face Southwest Ohio Conference rival Northwest (6-4), the No. 8 seed. Ross won at Northwest, 36-35, on Sept. 23.

Joining Badin in the Region 12 field is No. 10 seed Monroe (6-4). The Hornets will face No. 7 Hughes (7-3) at a site to be determined.

Fenwick is the No. 3 seed in D-IV, Region 14. The Falcons (7-3) will host No. 14 Eaton (6-4).

Carlisle won its last two games to make the playoff field in D-V, Region 20. The No. 16 Indians (4-6) will be on the road against No. 1 Valley View (9-1). The Southwestern Buckeye League foes met on Sept. 30 at Valley View. The Spartans beat the Indians 49-13.