UC head baseball coach Scott Googins steps down after six seasons

The regional appearance was Cincinnati’s first NCAA postseason berth in 45 years.

Googins made the move to UC after 12 seasons as the head coach at Xavier University. He compiled a 341-357 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances including back-to-back regional finals berths in 2016 and 2017 and six regular season or conference tournament championships at XU.

During his 12 seasons at the helm at XU, Googins earned numerous coaching accolades. Eleven of his players were chosen in the MLB Draft since 2005, including Seth Willoughby whose fourth-round selection by the Colorado Rockies in 2012 was the highest pick in program history.

The XU program earned its first Atlantic 10 Championship and first NCAA victory in 2009. Its first Big East Championship win and second NCAA tournament victory came in 2014 before back-to-back Big East Championship titles and NCAA Regional Championship appearances in 2016 and 2017.

Before taking the head coaching role at Xavier, Googins was an assistant at Miami University from 2000-04.

UC joins the Big 12 Conference on July 1.

WCPO is a news partner of Cox First Media.