Toledo at Ohio State: What to know about Saturday night’s game

Last meeting: Carlos Hyde’s 2-yard touchdown run gave Ohio State a 27-22 lead in the third quarter, and the Buckeyes held off the Rockets by that final score in the second game of the 2011 season. Toledo was driving for the winning score before failing to convert a fourth-and-5 at the OSU 16 in the final minute.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 36-4 in three seasons, including 23–1 in the Big Ten. In his seventh season at Toledo, Jason Candle is 47-27.

Ohio State notes: Day’s Ohio State teams are 32-0 when scoring at least 30 points but just 4-4 when being held below 30… C.J. Stroud surpassed the 5,000-yard passing mark for his career last week and needs 365 yards to pass Justin Fields and move into Ohio State’s career top 10… Sophomore tackle Michael Hall Jr. is tied for third in the nation tackles for loss with five… The Ohio State defense ranks in the national top 10 in points allowed (23rd, 11.0 per game), total defense (24th, 264.5 yards per game), run defense (12th, 64.5 ypg.), tackles for loss (16th, 18), red zone defense (12th, .645) and third down defense (20th, .242 percent)… The Buckeyes lead the nation in red zone offense with a perfect conversion rate… Running back Dallan Hayden and guard Tegra Tshabola are the only true freshmen to have played on offense so far… ends Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson and Omari Abor, tackle Hero Kanu, linebacker C.J. Hicks and defensive backs Jyaire Brown, Kye Stokes and Sonny Styles have played on defense as true freshmen.

Toledo notes: Quarterback Dequan Finn leads the Rockets in passing (393 yards) and rushing (138 yards)… The Rockets are third in the nation in points allowed (5 per game), second in passing defense (58.0 yards per game) and fourth in total defense (183 yards per game)…The Toledo roster includes six area players: freshman running back Seth Borondy (Bellbrook), sophomore linebacker Sawiaha Ellis (Fairfield), sophomore receiver Bryce McMahon (Centerville), junior offense tackle Devan Rogers (Sidney), sophomore offensive lineman Justin Stephens (Trotwood-Madison) an redshirt freshman receiver Larry Stephens (Springfield).

Springfield's Larry Stephens tries to avoid a tackle by Lima Senior's Daneille Lowe during Friday's game. Bill Lackey/Staff

Quoted: Candle on the game: “I think our guys look forward to playing in these type of games. Our guys are mostly from the state of Ohio or a four-hour footprint here, so they know the tradition and they have respect for what goes on in Columbus, or South Bend, Ind., last year or the University of Michigan last year or any of these places and probably most of these guys wanted to be recruited by these types of places. I think it’s an opportunity for them to go and play on that stage, something that doesn’t happen each and every weekend.”

Next up: Ohio State will be home under the lights again as Wisconsin pays a visit next Saturday night. Toledo plays at San Diego State next Saturday at a time to be determined.

Prediction: Ohio State 42, Toledo 17