Tippecanoe junior wins state cross country championship

Landon Kimmel wins by wide margin one year after finishing third
Landon Kimmel, of Tippecanoe, races to victory in the Division I state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Fortress Obetz in Obetz. David Jablonski/Staff

OBETZ — Landon Kimmel started running when he was 6. He didn’t enjoy it then. His dad, who ran cross country in high school, urged him to give it a try.

“Over time, I grew into it,” Kimmel said. “I played other sports, but I don’t think anything really stuck to me more than cross country did. And I think that’s where I found, “Hey, this might be my hobby.’”

Kimmel, a junior at Tippecanoe High School, turned that hobby into a state championship Saturday, winning the Division I cross country title at Fortress Obetz with a time of 14 minutes, 33.81 seconds.

“It was tough,” Kimmel said. “I’m not going to lie. I’m completely gassed right now. We all ran hard. There was no clear favorite, but ultimately I just had a little bit more than the rest. Any of them could have taken it home.”

Kimmel finished almost 14 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, Alex Bruns, of St. Xavier (14:47.19).

“I took the lead right a little bit after the two-mile mark,” Kimmel said. “I felt confident that I could just overtake him and try to hold the lead for the rest of it.”

Kimmel won the regional meet in Troy (14:58.88) and has the top qualifying time entering the state meet. He finished third at state as a sophomore (15:02.1). On Saturday, he set the D-III course record at Fortress Obetz, which has hosted the meet since 2020. The previous best time (15:23.8) was set by Luke Snyder, of Rittman, in 2023.

Kimmel lay down on the turf after crossing the finish line and spent a few minutes recovering for getting up.

“I just gave it all I had,” he said. “I’ve never been so tired after a race my life.”

Six other area runners finished in the top 20 in the D-I boys race: Kasem Kaheal, of Centerville (4th, 15:05.08); Noah Burgh, Piqua (7th, 15:14.10); Samuel Darmanie, Springboro (8th, 15:15.30), Jackson Davis, Beavercreek (11th, 15:23.76); Daniel Emmert, Centerville (14th, 15:26.76); and Dominic Lopez, Northmont (19th, 15:30.11).

The Beavercreek boys finished fifth. The Centerville boys finished seventh.

In the Division I girls race:

• Talawanda finished fourth as a team and had two top-15 finishes: Lucia Rodbro (13th, 17:57.55); and Adriana Luking (14th, 18:01.14).

• Lakota West finished fifth as a team and had two top-10 finishers: Evelyn Prodoehl (5th, 17:35.10); and Ava Shepard (8th, 17:45.16).

Lakota West's Evelyn Prodoehl races in the Division I state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Fortress Obetz in Obetz. David Jablonski/Staff

