Three Reds will make first Opening Day start

• Gavin Lux will hit fourth and play left field. The Reds acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers in January.

• Jose Trevino, who the Reds acquired in a trade in December, will start at catcher and bat ninth.

The Reds play the San Francisco Giants at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park. Hunter Greene will make his second Opening Day start on the mound in three years.

Here’s the complete first lineup:

1. TJ Friedl, center field: This will be his second Opening Day start in center field. He started in center field in 2023 but was injured at the start of the 2024 season.

2. McLain, second base: He replaces Jonathan India, who started at second base on Opening Day the last four seasons.

3. Elly De La Cruz, shortstop: This will be his second straight Opening Day start at shortstop.

4. Lux, left field: He will be the sixth different player to start in left field in the opener in the last six seasons.

5. Jeimer Candelario, third base: This will be his second straight Opening Day start. He started at third base last season.

6. Spencer Steer, designated hitter: This will be his third straight Opening Day start. He started in left field last season and at third base in 2023.

7. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, first base: This will be his second straight Opening Day start at first base.

8. Jake Fraley, right field: This will be his third straight Opening Day start. He started in right field last season and was the designated hitter in 2023.

9. Trevino, catcher: He replaces the injured Tyler Stephenson, who started at catcher on Opening Day the last three seasons.