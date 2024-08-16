‘The standard is the standard’ for Lakota West football

“The ultimate goal is to win state,” Lakota West senior lineman Jacob Tillery said. “We’ve suffered many regional losses, and I think we have a motive to come back from that. And we’re working harder than ever.”

The Firebirds are 50-11 since Tom Bolden took over in 2019, and the focus has never changed.

“Winning football games comes to push and shove, I know that,” Bolden said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good chance of being good. We will just keep grinding it out, and the pieces will fall into play and guys will step up. We will get it all figured out. We have a lot of competition, and that breeds success.”

Lakota West has enjoyed its recent share of Greater Miami Conference and postseason success. Prior to Princeton taking the conference in 2023, the Firebirds won the GMC three straight times.

Lakota West lost to Princeton 18-3 in the GMC opener last year — which was the Firebirds’ first conference defeat in over three seasons.

When it comes to the postseason? Lakota West is looking to get past that hump in the regional finals after losing to either St. Xavier (2020) or Moeller (2021-2023) the last four seasons.

The Firebirds open 2024 at home against St. Xavier on Aug. 23.

“The other big motive is obviously to win Week 1 against St. X here,” senior defensive back Finn Mason said, “and obviously win back the GMC against Princeton.”

Senior Sam Wiles ran the offense under center in 2023. He threw for 1,191 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing for a team-bast 534 yards.

Returning is junior running back Braydon Johnson, who rushed for 570 yards and seven scores. He’s primed for a breakout season.

“The one thing I like from an offensive standpoint is that we have 10 guys who started back,” Bolden said. “You’ve got to like that. We’ve got a lot of experience coming back from the offensive perspective.”One player to keep an eye on is senior tight end and University of Miami (Florida) commit Luka Gilbert, a stout blocker who caught 15 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns last season.

Defensively, the Firebirds are revamping.

“We lost some really good players on defense,” Bolden said. “But basically what will happen is that we’ve got some really good guys that will replace that. We’ve got a great core of linebackers back. We were hit pretty hard in the secondary, but we got Finn back.”

Senior linebacker Grant Beerman will be the leader. He led the team in tackles with 79 as a junior. Senior Micah Markley returns at linebacker after wrapping up 61 tackles in 2023, while Mason had 44 tackles and a GMC-best five interceptions.

“We lost a lot this year on defense,” Mason said. “We had a lot of seniors last year that were pretty good. So, we’re looking to fill those spots. I think we’re doing pretty good with it. That’s one of the big motives.”

“We’ve got some really talented guys who are ready to step in and have their moments,” Bolden added. “The same way upfront. We will still run around and get after it on defense. We will be fast. We will be physical. Offense, we’ve got a lot of experience back. I’m excited where we’re at going into it.

“The standard is the standard,” Bolden continued. “When you think about it, it really is. I’ve been doing this a long time. Like I’ve told the older guys, they know. They know my standard and what it is. Now, for these young guys who are coming in and looking to fill a spot, it’s time for them to figure out what the standard is now. But that’s what it is. It hasn’t changed. The standard is the standard.