Thamann gets 100th win as Hamilton Joes manager

Thamann is a 2014 Mason High School graduate and received a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Leadership and Management from Miami University in pursuit of coaching baseball at the highest level. He began coaching in 2019 with the Hamilton Joes 18U program.

The Hamilton Joes have won four Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League championships, including two under Thamann in 2021 and 2022.

Thamann also coaches private instruction for hitting, fielding, strength and agility training at Ohio Baseball Science Academy and has worked in youth development at KidStrong for four years.

The Hamilton Joes are currently in first place of the GLSCL with a 23-9 record this season.