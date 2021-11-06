Talawanda seniors lead area state cross country qualifiers

Caption Talawanda senior Hannah Lippincott earned a spot in yesterday’s girls state championship cross country race with her showing in last week’s regional meet. CONTRIBUTED/HANNAH HOBLITZELL

Willis finished ninth individually at Troy to qualify for the Division I state competition. Badin senior Dominic Seigel and freshman Abby Mathews both qualified in Division II, Seigel with a fourth-place finish among the boys and Mathews with a sixth-place finish in the girls race.

Bell was named the Southwest Ohio Conference Runner of the Year for the third straight season after winning the conference championship. He also earned a third straight trip to the state meet after finishing second at the Troy regional.

“Kiefer is just naturally gifted,” said Stiver, who’s coached cross country at Talawanda since 2014. “He has a tremendous amount of natural ability. He’s probably better in shorter events in track-and-field, but when you put him on a cross country course, his experience comes into play.”

Lippincott also was named SWOC Runner of the Year for the third straight time after winning her third straight conference championship. She finished 20th individually at the regional meet to earn a second straight trip to the state meet.

“Hannah never stops moving,” Stiver said. “She’s gritty. She’s a hard worker in the classroom and swims in the winter and summer. Her aerobic fitness makes her suited for cross country.”

This is the second year Fortress Obetz has hosted the state meet after it was moved from National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

“It’s relatively flat with one little hill,” Stiver said. “There are some narrow trails where it’s hard to pass the opposition, but overall, it’s a great venue for state meet runners and fans.”