Stingy defense powers Badin past Fenwick

“That’s a really big win for us,” said Badin coach Gerry Weisgerber, whose team has won two straight after a season-opening non-conference loss to Taft. “We knew they were good. We tell our kids that we want to see day-to-day improvement. I tip our hat to our defense, and we had a good rebounding game. We were telling our kids, ‘Rebound, rebound, rebound.”

A.J. Braun, Fenwick’s 6-foot-10 senior center, scored 13 points and junior guard-forward Kyle Evers Smith added 11 for the Falcons, but they couldn’t overcome their poor shooting.

“Oh, man,” coach Kelven Moss said when asked about it. “For us to be successful, we have to make shots. We got the shots we wanted, but I think A.J. struggled around the basket. I think we counted 10 touches with him posting up 1-on-1 from five feet or three feet. He was missing chippers. Those was game-changers. When you miss chippers, it’s deflating, because you worked so hard to get them.”

Both teams are scheduled to be off until next Friday, when Fenwick meets defending conference champion Alter at Alter while the Rams travel to Roger Bacon for a conference matchup with the Spartans.

Fenwick and Badin are scheduled for a rematch at Fenwick on Jan. 29. Fenwick had won three of the four most recent meetings going into Friday’s game.

The Rams never trailed after Larkin sank two 3-pointers early in the game and senior forward Michael Schweinefuss gave them a 13-12 lead on a putback with 30.5 seconds left in the first quarter. Fenwick briefly tied the game, but junior forward Logan Neu gave Badin the lead for good at 15-13 with a layup 45 seconds into the second quarter. The Falcons missed their first nine field goal tries in the second quarter, opening the door for the Rams to open up a 21-15 lead before Evers Smith went coach-to-coast for a layup with 1:39 left before halftime. Evers Smith and Braun both finished the half with seven points.

Kirkendall scored Badin’s first seven points of the third quarter, and Badin stretched the lead to 13 points twice in the fourth quarter, the second time on Kirkendall’s two free throws.

Fenwick responded with a 9-1 run that cut Badin’s lead to 47-42, but Larkin, junior guard Jan Sabourin and senior guard Paul Marot combined to go 8-for-12 on free throws the rest of the way.