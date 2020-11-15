Steelers build halftime lead over Bengals

Three straight three-and-outs for the offense sandwiched between a pair of turnovers put the Cincinnati Bengals in an early hole against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers, as they went into halftime trailing 22-7 on Sunday at Heinz Field.
After the Bengals defense forced a punt on the first drive, Alex Erickson fumbled the return to put the Steelers on the 32-yard line but another big stop on third down limited Pittsburgh to a 41-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.
Joe Burrow and the offense couldn’t move the ball on their first three drives, though, and a poor start on special teams, which also included a delay of game penalty, helped Pittsburgh enjoy good field position throughout the first quarter. The Steelers added another field goal and Ben Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson on a 46-yard pass their next drive before the two connected again for a touchdown, giving them a 12-0 lead with 1:51 left in the first quarter.
The Bengals finally got a first down on their fourth possession, and the next play Tee Higgins fumbled the ball away after a 9-yard catch, but the defense forced another three-and-out and Higgins made up for his mistake the next drive. Burrow connected with Higgins on a 54-yard pass up the middle to set up their eventual touchdown hookup on fourth down to get Cincinnati on the board, trailing 12-7 with 10:37 left in the second quarter.
Pittsburgh answered with another touchdown and a field goal before halftime, and the Bengals were shut out the rest of the half by one of the league’s top defenses.
Burrow completed 16 of 25 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in the first half, while Roethlisberger picked apart a depleted Bengals secondary that also lost Mackensie Alexander to a possible concussion in the first quarter. Cincinnati was missing both of its left cornerbacks with LeShaun Sims out because of a concussion and Darius Phillips on injured reserve with a groin injury, so the Bengals started Tony Brown and then inserted practice squad player Jaylen Davis to replace Alexander.
Roethlisberger had 243 yards and two touchdowns to account for all but 16 of Pittsburgh’s yards on offense. He had been held from practices all week until Saturday because of being considered in close contact with Vance McDonald, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.