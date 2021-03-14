State wrestling: Ross senior reaches 100 wins; Fairfield senior reaches semifinals

“It definitely makes me proud to be a Ross heavyweight, I guess I’d say,” Peacock said. “I’ve got some big shoes to fill since our heavyweight was a state champion a couple years ago.”

Peacock’s season ended one match later with a 6-1 loss in the second round of the consolations.

Peacock’s older brother introduced him to the sport when Griffin was in the second grade. Ross coach Rich Dunn was also Peacock’s coach back then, too. To help Peacock prepare for state, Gavin returned to the wrestling room to work with younger brother.

“Sometimes I was doubtful (if I could qualify for state),” Peacock said. “I knew if I worked hard in the offseason and listened to coaches I’d make it.”

The OHSAA tournament is normally held at Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center. Due to COVID-19 precautions this year’s tournament is being held at three separate sites. The D-I tournament is at Hilliard Darby high school. D-III is at Marion Harding High School.

Wrestling resumes 10 a.m. Sunday with the semifinals and goes through all the consolation matches. After a break, championship matches only start at 4:30 p.m.

“I’d prefer for it to be at the Schott,” Peacock said. “Every time my cousin has gone and my brother has gone it’s been at the Schott. It’s a magical place. I’m not mad since we get to have state this year. Last year, I feel bad for our senior who didn’t get to go to state and my friend who didn’t get to go. I’m just glad we get to wrestle this year.”

In the D-I tournament at Hilliard Darby, Fairfield senior Brandon Smith won two matches to reach the semifinals in the 220-pound bracket.

Smith won his first-round match with a 5-4 victory against Lakewood St. Edward freshman Jonny Slaper. He followed that with an 11-5 victory over Dublin Coffman senior Michael Blocher, who entered the bracket as a state alternate.

Smith wrestles Groveport-Madison senior Jake Nelson in the semifinals.

Also in D-II, Badin junior Ely Emmons secured a top-eight podium finish. He remains in the consolation bracket at 195.

Emmons won his first match with a pin in 1:03, then lost pin in 25 seconds in his quarterfinal match. Emmons scored a 12-2 victory in a win-or-go-home consolation match to reach the medal round.

Emmons is the second Badin wrestler to qualify for the state tournament since the program started in 2006 under Dexter Carpenter. Eddie Sanders was the program’s first in 2010.