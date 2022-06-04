State track: Lakota East sprinter wins two titles

COLUMBUS — Lakota East senior Azariyah Bryant won Division I state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dashes on Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
“It means everything,” she said. “I’ve been praying on this for a long time. Coming into this meet, I didn’t know what to expect, but I got what I wanted.”
Bryant, who will compete for the University of Illinois next year, finished third in the state in the 100 last year in 12.05 seconds and won the regional title this year in 12:01. She had the fastest time in the preliminaries Friday (11.77) and topped that in the final (11.60).
In the 200, Bryant’s regional time was 24.62. Her preliminary time at the state meet was 24.20. She ran 23.94 in the final.
Bryant enjoyed the experience of racing in front of thousands of fans at Ohio State’s track.
“It was great,” she said. “The ladies that I went up against, they pushed me. We pushed each other. Everybody deserved to be here. So it was a great opportunity.”
