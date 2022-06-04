State track: Lakota East sprinter wins two titles

“It means everything,” she said. “I’ve been praying on this for a long time. Coming into this meet, I didn’t know what to expect, but I got what I wanted.”

Bryant, who will compete for the University of Illinois next year, finished third in the state in the 100 last year in 12.05 seconds and won the regional title this year in 12:01. She had the fastest time in the preliminaries Friday (11.77) and topped that in the final (11.60).