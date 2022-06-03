State softball: Lakota West advances to state championship game with rout of Hoover

Lakota West rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to beat North Canton Hoover 13-5 in a Division I softball state semifinal Thursday night at Firestone Stadium in Akron.
The Firebirds (27-4) will play Holland Springfield (25-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game at the same site.
Holland Springfield, making its first final four appearance, beat Pataskala Watkins Memorial 4-2 in the first semifinal Thursday.
Lakota West will seek its first state championship. This will be its second appearance in the final game in six trips to the final four. In 2018, it lost 11-1 to Massillon Perry in five innings.
Lakota West trailed 5-1 after one inning but got a run back in the second and took the lead with four runs in the fourth. It added four in the fifth and three in the sixth.
