journal-news logo
X

State softball: Lakota West advances to state championship game with rout of Hoover

The Lakota West softball team plays North Canton Hoover in a Division I state semifinal Thursday night in Akron. MIKE DYER / CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Lakota West softball team plays North Canton Hoover in a Division I state semifinal Thursday night in Akron. MIKE DYER / CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By
5 minutes ago

Lakota West rallied from an early 5-1 deficit to beat North Canton Hoover 13-5 in a Division I softball state semifinal Thursday night at Firestone Stadium in Akron.

The Firebirds (27-4) will play Holland Springfield (25-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game at the same site.

Holland Springfield, making its first final four appearance, beat Pataskala Watkins Memorial 4-2 in the first semifinal Thursday.

Lakota West will seek its first state championship. This will be its second appearance in the final game in six trips to the final four. In 2018, it lost 11-1 to Massillon Perry in five innings.

Lakota West trailed 5-1 after one inning but got a run back in the second and took the lead with four runs in the fourth. It added four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

In Other News
1
Eaton falls to Buckeye Valley in D-II baseball regional semifinal
2
Copenhaver pitches Badin past Taylor in D-II baseball regional...
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad Nick Mangold going into Jets’ ring of...
4
State track preview: Oakwood girls seek second straight championship
5
Atlantic 10 basketball: Who’s staying in NBA Draft? Who’s coming back?

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top