State baseball tournament delayed a day due to weather

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has pushed back the start of the state tournament to Friday because of predicted rain and storms in the Akron area on Thursday.

Badin and Bloom-Carroll will now face off at 4 p.m. Friday at Canal Park in Akron in the Division II state semifinals. Archbishop Hoban will face Vermilion at 7 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.