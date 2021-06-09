journal-news logo
State baseball tournament delayed a day due to weather

The Badin High School baseball team is Division II regional champions after defeating Highland 12-3 at Mason June 6, 2021. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard
The Badin High School baseball team is Division II regional champions after defeating Highland 12-3 at Mason June 6, 2021. Contributed photo by E.L. Hubbard

Sports | 1 hour ago
By John Boyle
Badin’s Division II state semifinal now slated for Friday afternoon

Badin High School’s baseball team will have to wait an extra day for its state semifinal matchup vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has pushed back the start of the state tournament to Friday because of predicted rain and storms in the Akron area on Thursday.

Badin and Bloom-Carroll will now face off at 4 p.m. Friday at Canal Park in Akron in the Division II state semifinals. Archbishop Hoban will face Vermilion at 7 p.m. Friday in the other semifinal. The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.

Below is the updated state baseball schedule:

2021 OHSAA Baseball State Tournament

All Games at Canal Park, Akron

Division III

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (21-8) vs. Barnesville (24-7), Friday, 10 a.m.

Archbold (22-11) vs. Canton Central Catholic (23-6), Friday, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 10 a.m.

Division II

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (27-5) vs. Hamilton Badin (27-5), Friday, 4 p.m.

Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-9) vs. Vermilion (26-6), Friday, 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Lucasville Valley (20-11) vs. Van Wert Lincolnview (23-8), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Warren John F. Kennedy (19-6) vs. Fort Loramie (27-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 4 p.m.

Division I

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (24-6) vs. Cincinnati Elder (24-8), Saturday, 4 p.m.

New Albany (27-5) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (26-3), Saturday, 7 p.m.

Championship Game: Sunday, 7 p.m.

