Social media reaction to death of Reds legend Pete Rose

Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose died Monday at age 83.
Rose, a Cincinnati native, is the all-time hits leader (4,256) in major league baseball. He led the Reds to back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976 and was a 17-time All-Star.
Below is a sampling of the social-media reaction to Rose’s passing:
The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose. pic.twitter.com/zOlU9NreWR— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 30, 2024
Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GAP4NHBAOF— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024
Pete Rose means a lot to a lot of people in this city.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) September 30, 2024
You may understand why.
You may not understand why.
But he does. For better or worse.
Whatever the second half of his life came to represent - and it’s made his legacy deeply complex - Pete is identified more than…
Honoring Cincinnati legend, Pete Rose. His tenacity inspired us and will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/ipIZs8uYd1— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 1, 2024
Not many careers can compete with Pete Rose:— Jim Miloch (@podoffame) September 30, 2024
1975 World Series MVP
1973 NL MVP
17X All-Star
3X World Series Champ
3X NL Batting Title
2X Gold Glove
4,256 Hits (1st MLB History)
746 Doubles (2nd MLB History)
2,165 Runs (6th MLB History)
5,752 Total Bases (9th MLB History)
1,566… pic.twitter.com/hLSiznE7kE
Pete Rose invented hustle. RIP to the base sprinting, bat swinging Gold Glove winner, Charlie Hustle. Legends never die. pic.twitter.com/RDFV1ibL2V— HOMAGE (@HOMAGE) October 1, 2024
Pete Rose was the most mesmerizing baseball figure I ever covered.— Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) October 1, 2024
Just as we couldn't stop watching him when he played, we couldn't stop talking about him all these years since.
It saddens me that he never had his Hall of Fame induction day. But so much of that is on him. He…
I'd walk through hell in a gasoline suit to play baseball. -Pete Rose pic.twitter.com/j2WKoSI2M6— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 30, 2024
The Hall of Fame remembers Pete Rose, MLB's all-time hits and games played leader, who passed away on Monday.— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) October 1, 2024
"Charlie Hustle" won three batting titles, earned 17 All-Star Game selections and won three World Series championships. (📸 Doug McWilliams) pic.twitter.com/apwzFRHA3m
RIP Hit King Pete Rose— Barry Larkin (@BarryLarkin) October 1, 2024
#RIP Pete Rose 🙏 pic.twitter.com/n6aFfgbwob— Gary Carter🧢 (@GaryCarterKid) September 30, 2024
There has never been another player like Pete Rose in my lifetime. This is the way I will remember him, playing the game harder than anyone else ever did.— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) September 30, 2024
Few athletes will leave behind more complicated legacies. Today isn’t the day for that.
Today, let’s just say thanks to… pic.twitter.com/pXgnSZXUZg
Words can’t describe how I feel right now my Idol and friend growing up wanting to be Pete Rose you’ll be dearly missed my friend RIP my Brother 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/hQfGVgWzxK— Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) October 1, 2024
So many times I posted and said Pete Rose (who was on my show often over the years) should be in the Hall of Fame…today he died..what a rotten unforgiving place this world can be..so many other have done worse..— Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 1, 2024
Pete Rose breaks Ty Cobb’s hit record. RIP to the hit king pic.twitter.com/LDHv868UcX— BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 30, 2024
