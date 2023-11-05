Sites announced for Badin, Lakota West playoff games

The postseason will continue for Badin and Lakota West football teams at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinals.

The top-seeded Rams (12-0) will face fifth-seeded Wapakoneta (10-2) at Greenville High School in a Division III, Region 12 semifinal.

The third-seeded Firebirds (10-2) will meet second-seeded Princeton (12-0) at Mason High School in a Division I, Region 4 semifinal.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the football regional semifinal playoff pairings Sunday, with neutral sites hosting third-round games.

Badin has playoff wins over Goshen (41-0) and Bellbrook (24-6). Wapakoneta (10-2) has won 10 straight games after losing its first two games of the season. Wapakoneta defeated New Richmond (63-21) and Vandalia Butler (42-7) in the playoffs.

The Badin-Wapakoneta winner will face the Tippecanoe-Celina winner in regional finals on Nov. 17.

Lakota West has won 10 straight after losing its first two games of the season. Its last loss came in Week 2 vs. Princeton. The Firebirds have defeated Western Hills (69-0) and Elder (24-14) in the playoffs. The Vikings have defeated Middletown (44-15) and Hamilton (31-14) in the playoffs.

The West-Princeton winner faces the Mason-Moeller winner in the regional finals on Nov. 17.

The state semifinals are set for Friday, Nov. 24. The state championship games are Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Tickets for all playoff games are available on Mondays at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

