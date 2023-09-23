Sights, sounds from South Bend as Ohio State prepares for clash with Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND — Ohio State arrived in South Bend on Friday night with a full squad and high hopes for a signature win at Notre Dame.

“I think they know it’s a big game,” head coach Ryan Day said after getting off the team bus at the hotel in South Bend. “It’s a top 10 game. They know what Notre Dame is. Some of these guys were recruited by Notre Dame and vice versa. They felt the atmosphere last year.”

Although quarterback Kyle McCord will be starting in this type of a game for the first time, Day expressed hope the veterans around him will help carry the night at Notre Dame Stadium against the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish.

“The prep has been good,” Day said. “(Kyle)’s got a good look in his eye. He’s got confidence going into the game. He knows the guys around him have played in big games before and they believe in him.”

The sixth-ranked Buckeyes are looking for their sixth consecutive win in a series that started in 1935 but endured a 60-year hiatus.

About the Author

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

