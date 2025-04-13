Serwinowski, Dragons combine for three-hit shutout in 6-0 win

The inning began when Yerlin Confidan singled to right field, and Leo Balcazar followed with a soft double down the left field line to move Confidan to third. Carlos Jorge reached on an infield single on a roller to third base as Confidan scored to make it 1-0. After Ricardo Cabrera walked to load the bases, Victor Acosta grounded to third on a possible double play ball. Fort Wayne got the force out at second, but the return throw to first was off target and two runs scored on the play to make it 3-0. The next batter, Anthony Stephan, grounded out to first base to bring in another run and give the Dragons a four-run lead.

Serwinowski allowed just one hit over four innings, a bloop single to right field that just cleared the infielder going out. Serwinowski walked one and struck out six.

Relievers Nick Sando, Jimmy Romano, and Cody Adcock combined to pitch the final five innings without allowing a runner past second base. Sando worked one and one-third innings, allowing two of the three hits Fort Wayne had on the day, before leaving the game when he was struck on the knee with a line drive.

Romano replaced Sando and tossed an inning and two-thirds to earn the win. Adcock pitched the final two innings while striking out four. The only base runner against Adcock came on an error.

The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth inning to close out the scoring. Victor Acosta had a single to center field in the inning while the Dragons drew three walks, including one with the bases loaded to Logan Tanner.