Ryan Day on Ohio State’s Rose Bowl opt-outs: ‘I love those guys’

Olave and Wilson combined to 135 catches for 1,994 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, but without them the cupboard is hardly bare.

Sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba is actually the team’s top receiver statistically, in part because Wilson missed a game and also because of the attention opposing teams put on trying to stop the veterans. Smith-Njigba has 1,259 yards on 80 catches this season and six touchdowns.

Sophomore Julian Fleming and highly-regarded freshmen Emeka Ogbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. are likely to get much more playing time Saturday as a result of Olave and Wilson opting out.

“I’m really excited for their opportunity to come out and play,” quarterback C.J. Stroud told reporters at Disneyland.

Day said to look for Thayer Munford to start at left tackle for Petit-Frere with Matt Jones likely to join the starting lineup at guard.

Garrett, an all-American last season, was the team’s top defensive lineman when healthy this season. He had a team-leading seven tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks but saw his playing time and effectiveness limited in the second half of the season by unspecified injuries.

Veterans Antwuan Jackson, Taron Vincent and Jerron Cage along with youngsters Tyliek Williams and Ty Hamilton figure to be part of the rotation on the interior line without Garrett.

Players opting out of bowl games to protect their NFL draft stock has become more prevalent in recent years, but Ohio State has not had to worry about it since Day became the head coach of the Buckeyes because they were in the College Football Playoff the last two seasons.

“Each guy — we had conversations, and I’m excited for the guys who are playing,” Day said. “The guys who aren’t, I’m obviously thankful for what they have done for the program. It’s a different time/era, and we’re excited about playing in this game.”

Senior defensive end Tyreke Smith and junior defensive end Zach Harrison said earlier this month they planned to play in the Rose Bowl with Harrison still weighing his options as far as the draft.