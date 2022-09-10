Robert Morris at Miami: What to know about Saturday’s game

Coaches: Robert Morris’s Bernard Clark is 13-24 in five seasons; Miami’s Chuck Martin is 39-53 in nine seasons at Miami and 113-59 in 15 overall season.

Local flavor: William Barber, 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore defensive back, Lakota West; Ryan Liams, 6-3, 280-pound sophomore offensive lineman, Springboro.

Robert Morris: The Football Championship Subdivision Colonials are coming off a 22-20 loss at home to Dayton in their home opener last Saturday. The Flyers scored 13 points in less than four minutes late in the third quarter to come from behind. A member of the Big South Conference, Robert Morris is coming off a 4-6 2021 season. Junior quarterback Anthony Chiccitt went 18-of-26 for 189 yards with a touchdown. Junior Jake Simmons came off the bench to go 9-of-16 for 107 yards and set up the touchdown that got Robert Morris within a field goal.

Miami notes: Seven players made their first starts for Miami at Kentucky: Redshirt freshman safety Eli Blakey, sophomore defensive end Ty Wise, fifth-year senior right offensive guard John Brekke, sophomore wide receiver Devon Dorsey, redshirt junior wide receiver Myles Marshall, junior cornerback Yashyn McKee and sophomore defensive end Calden Woullard … Redshirt junior running back Tyre Shelton gained 50 yards on seven carries, as many yards as the entire Wildcat offense on 26 attempts … Wise, Woullard and junior defensive end Brian Ugwu all logged their first career sacks against Kentucky.

Clark on the Colonials after losing to Dayton: “We didn’t play with discipline. Dayton is one of the most fundamental teams that we’re going to play. That’s how they play every single time they step on the field. They play their fundamentals right, and their discipline is right. We didn’t do the little things today to win a tough ball game. Now we have to be resilent and see if we can bounce back from adversity.”

Next game: After a week off, Robert Morris returns to Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pa., to face East Tennessee State. Miami is scheduled to meet Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium in the annual Victory Bell rivalry game on Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for noon.