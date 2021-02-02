Reports: Reds agree to deal with veteran closer

The Cincinnati Reds agreed to a one-year contract with veteran closer Sean Doolittle on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal, of The Athletic, first reported the news.
Doolittle, 34, pitched the last four seasons with the Washington Nationals. He was 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA in 11 relief appearances in the 60-game 2020 season. He was on the injured list twice with knee and oblique injuries.
Two years ago, when the Nationals won the Worlds Series, Doolittle was 6-5 and recorded 29 saves and had a 4.05 ERA in 63 games. He was an All-Star in 2018 when he was 3-3 with a 1.60 ERA and 25 saves in 43 games.
Doolittle made his big-league debut with the Oakland A’s in 2012 and pitched for them until he was traded to the Nationals in July 2017. In nine seasons, he has a career ERA of 2.79.
The Reds traded closer Raisel Iglesias in December and did not offer a contract to Archie Bradley, another player on the roster last season with closing experience.