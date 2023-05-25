X

Reports: Former Miami pitcher will be promoted to big leagues for the first time

By , Staff Writer
19 minutes ago
Sam Bachman could make his Angels debut as early as Friday

Sam Bachman, a former Miami RedHawks pitcher drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the first round in 2021, will be called up to the big leagues for the first time, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Bachman will join the Angels bullpen starting Friday when they begins a series in Los Angeles against the Miami Marlins. The Angels (28-23) have won four games in a row.

Bachman, the ninth overall pick two years ago, was 3-2 with a 5.81 ERA in six starts with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. He has 29 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.

Bachman pitched for the Trash Pandas last year, too, and was 1-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 12 starts. He made his professional debut in 2021 with the Single-A Tri-City Dust Devils and was 0-2 with a 3.77 ERA in five starts.

MLB.com ranked Bachman the fifth-best prospect in the organization before the season.

Bachman is from Fishers, Ind. As a junior at Miami, in his final college season, he went 4-4 with a 1.81 ERA in 12 starts.

About the Author

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

