Reports: Former Miami pitcher will be promoted to big leagues for the first time

Bachman will join the Angels bullpen starting Friday when they begins a series in Los Angeles against the Miami Marlins. The Angels (28-23) have won four games in a row.

Bachman, the ninth overall pick two years ago, was 3-2 with a 5.81 ERA in six starts with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas. He has 29 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.