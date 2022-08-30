Reports: Bengals keeping veteran punter as final roster decisions are made

Huber has spent his entire NFL career in his hometown and is the Bengals’ longest-tenured player, finishing 2021 with 207 career games played for Cincinnati, tying him with the late Ken Riley for most in team history. He will break the record assuming he suits up for the opener Sept. 11 now as a planned.

The University of Cincinnati product averaged 46.4 gross yards per punt last year with 22 inside the 20s and six to touchbacks. He leads the Bengals in every significant career punting category but had struggled with consistency last year, which led to the anticipated competition with Chrisman.

Harris, who began his career in 2008 with Houston before joining the Bengals in 2009, was competing with college free agent signee Cal Adomitis, who played five seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, but it was clear throughout camp that Harris was the preferred long snapper.

In other roster news, reports indicate the Bengals are keeping a fourth running back with Trayveon Williams making the final cut. That decision likely impacted the wide receiver competition, which was too closely contested to justify waiving a player like Williams, who has a more clear role on special teams. Undrafted free agent wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Kwamie Lassiter are reportedly being cut but could be brought back to the practice squad if they clear waivers.

The Bengals also are releasing defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Shelvin was a fourth-round draft pick in 2021 but spent the beginning of camp injured and wasn’t able to show enough to beat out this year’s crop of young defensive linemen trying to add depth to the squad.

Cincinnati also has an extra roster spot to use with Jessie Bates still on an exemption through Sept. 6. The Bengals can hold onto an extra player now and then make the cut later when it’s easier to sign guys to the practice squad with other rosters full.