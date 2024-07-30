Reds trade Opening Day starter to division-leading Brewers

Trade: The Milwaukee Brewers are acquiring pitcher Frankie Montas from the Cincinnati Reds, pending medical review, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) July 30, 2024

The Reds will receive outfielder Joey Wiemer and right-handed reliever Jakob Junis in return.

Wiemer, 25, played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati and is a Sylvania, Ohio, native. He hit 13 home runs and had 42 RBI for the Brewers last season. He’s spent most of this season at Triple-A Nashville.

Junis, 31, spent much of the season on the injured list. He was activated last month. He’s appeared in 10 games and is 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA and 0.96 WHIP.

Montas was 4-8 with a 5.01 ERA this season in 19 starts for the Reds, who signed him during the offseason to a one-year, $16-million deal.

The Reds began the day 10 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central standings.

Earlier Monday, the Reds picked up infielder Ty France and cash from the Mariners for minor-league catcher Andruw Salcedo.