Reds trade for Mariners infielder

MLB trade deadline is Tuesday

Updated 34 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds acquired first baseman Ty France and cash considerations from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo on Monday.

The Reds announced the deal about 29 hours before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, which is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

ExploreAsk Hal: Who's the Reds best catcher since Johnny Bench?

France, 30, hit .223 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs in 88 games with the Mariners. This was his fifth season in Seattle. He started his big-league career with the San Diego Padres in 2019.

France is from West Covina, Calif., and played at San Diego State University.

The Mariners designed France for assignment last week. They had seven days to trade, release, option or waive him.

Salcedo, 21, hit .188 in seven games for Single-A Daytona.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

