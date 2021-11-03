journal-news logo
Reds trade Barnhart to Tigers for minor leaguer

The Reds��� Tucker Barnhart celebrates with Eugenio Suarez after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Braves on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
The Reds��� Tucker Barnhart celebrates with Eugenio Suarez after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Braves on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

By David Jablonski
23 minutes ago

The Cincinnati Reds traded catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday for minor league third baseman Nick Quintana.

“Trading Tucker was a very difficult decision,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall said in a press release. “Having been drafted and developed by the Reds, our entire organization has a connection to him, and our fans love him,” Krall said. “But going into 2022, we must align our payroll to our resources and continue focusing on scouting and developing young talent from within our system. We are grateful for Tucker’s contributions on the field and in the communities throughout Reds Country. He will be missed.”

Barnhart, 31, has played his entire career in the Reds organization. A 10th-round pick in 2009, he made his big-league debut in 2014 and won two Gold Glove awards in eight seasons.

Quintana, 24, was a second-round pick by the Tigers in 2019. In two seasons in the minors, he has .190 with 11 home runs. He played 82 games for Single-A Lakeland last season.

