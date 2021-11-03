Reds trade Barnhart to Tigers for minor leaguer

“Trading Tucker was a very difficult decision,” Reds General Manager Nick Krall said in a press release. “Having been drafted and developed by the Reds, our entire organization has a connection to him, and our fans love him,” Krall said. “But going into 2022, we must align our payroll to our resources and continue focusing on scouting and developing young talent from within our system. We are grateful for Tucker’s contributions on the field and in the communities throughout Reds Country. He will be missed.”

Barnhart, 31, has played his entire career in the Reds organization. A 10th-round pick in 2009, he made his big-league debut in 2014 and won two Gold Glove awards in eight seasons.