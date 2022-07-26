Reds to celebrate Dayton Day on Wednesday

The Cincinnati Reds will celebrate Dayton Day and the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.
Tickets will be offered for $9.37 in the view level in honor of Dayton’s area code. Tickets in the mezzanine cost $20, and field box tickets cost $30.
The Reds play the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m.
“The Reds are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support Dayton baseball fans give our players when they are with the Dragons,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release. “Having the Dragons renowned entertainment at Great American Ball Park will add to the fun as we pay tribute to this fantastic organization and its fans who keep the love of baseball thriving in Reds Country. It is a great honor to host many of Dayton’s civic and business leaders as part of our celebration of baseball in the Gem City. We look forward to our two great cities expanding our collaboration towards bringing more prosperity to our region.”
The Dayton Dragons mascots, Heater and Gem, will participate in pregame and in-game ceremonies, and members of the Dayton community will also be involved in the festivities:
• Ceremonial First Pitch: Jeffrey J. Mims, Jr. (Mayor of Dayton).
• Honorary Captain: Shelley Dickstein (Dayton City Manager).
• Game Ball Delivery: Dr. Elizabeth Lolli (Dayton Public School Superintendent).
• National Anthem: Emmanuel Christian Academy.
• Honor Guard: Dayton Fire Department.
• Kroger First Responder: Kamran Afzal (Dayton Police Chief).
• altafiber Hometown Hero: Dr. Cassie Barlow (President of the Southwestern Ohio Council for Higher Education).
“We are proud to be partnered with the Reds as their Single-A affiliate for over 20 years,” said Robert Murphy, Dayton Dragons President & General Manager, in a press release. “We are excited for the opportunity to put the spotlight on our Dayton community and share it with the Cincinnati community for ‘Dayton Day at the Reds’ and to show off our great city.”
