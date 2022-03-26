Reds sign Pham to boost an outfield now minus 2 All-Stars

“He’s going to play a lot,” Bell said. “He is going to play left field. He’s another guy because of the DH will be part of that mix. Tommy Pham is an all-around player. We do have the DH this year so, again it just opens up that rotation.”

The 34-year-old Pham is expected to add speed and power to the Reds’ lineup in the outfield with Nick Senzel in center and Tyler Naquin in right.