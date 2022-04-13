BreakingNews
Man arrested for Monday shooting in Hamilton
journal-news logo
X

Reds send reliever to Louisville to open spot for Lodolo

Reds reliever Daniel Duarte reacts after giving up a grand slam to Jose Ramirez, of the Guardians, in the ninth inning on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

caption arrowCaption
Reds reliever Daniel Duarte reacts after giving up a grand slam to Jose Ramirez, of the Guardians, in the ninth inning on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
1 hour ago

The Cincinnati Reds optioned rookie reliever Daniel Duarte to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday, one day after he gave up a grand slam on Opening Day in Cincinnati.

Duarte’s departure opened a space for another rookie Nick Lodolo, who will make his big-league debut at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the second and final game of a two-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park.

Duarte made two appearances in the first five games. He threw a scoreless inning Friday in an 8-7 loss on the road to the Atlanta Braves. In the ninth inning Tuesday, he replaced Hunter Strickland, who gave up a two-run, tie-breaking home run earlier in the inning, with runners on second and third and two outs. Duarte walked Steven Kwan before giving up a grand slam to José Ramírez. The Reds lost 10-5.

The Reds also designed for assignment reliever Riley O’Brien, who has made one appearance for the Louisville Bats this season, and announced starting pitcher Mike Minor, who has been sidelined with a left shoulder strain, will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Chattanooga.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: ‘Master Splinter’ gets early positive reviews from...
2
Reds president apologizes after comments about unhappy fans
3
McCoy: Round 1 of Battle of Ohio goes to Guardians
4
5 takeaways from Reds’ loss to Guardians in home opener
5
Guardians score six in ninth to hands Reds loss on Opening Day in...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top