Reds promote Krall to head of baseball operations

The news comes 12 days after Dick Williams resigned as president of baseball operations to take a job outside baseball. Krall retains his titles of general manager and vice president.

“We are excited for Nick to assume the lead over our baseball operations,” said Reds CEO Bob Castellini in a press release. “His hands-on approach as general manager gives us the opportunity to reinstate that role as the top position in our baseball department and keep the years of hard work that happened under his purview producing stronger, more competitive teams.”