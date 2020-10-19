X

Reds promote Krall to head of baseball operations

The Reds introduce David Bell as manager on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. From left to right are Dick Williams, Bell, Bob Castellini and Nick Krall.

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

By David Jablonski

Nick Krall will run the baseball operations department, the Cincinnati Reds announced Monday.

The news comes 12 days after Dick Williams resigned as president of baseball operations to take a job outside baseball. Krall retains his titles of general manager and vice president.

“We are excited for Nick to assume the lead over our baseball operations,” said Reds CEO Bob Castellini in a press release. “His hands-on approach as general manager gives us the opportunity to reinstate that role as the top position in our baseball department and keep the years of hard work that happened under his purview producing stronger, more competitive teams.”

Krall, 42, took over general manager duties in 2018 and spent 15 seasons working alongside Williams. The Reds hired Krall in 2003 to oversee the team’s advance scouting preparation.

