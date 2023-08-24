Reds place Votto on IL before start of series in Arizona

The Cincinnati Reds placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list with shoulder discomfort Thursday before the start of a four-game series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Votto, who will turn 40 on Sept. 10, is hitting .200, the lowest mark of his career, with 13 home runs and 33 RBIs in his 17th season with the Reds. He missed the last 46 games of the 2022 season and the first 72 games this season after having surgery in the offseason to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left bicep.

Since his season debut on June 19, Votto has appeared in 51 games. He was 1-for-17 in his last five appearances.

The Reds recalled infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel from Triple-A Louisville to take Votto’s place on the roster. Senzel was optioned to Louisville on Aug. 11 after hitting .219 in 80 games. He hit .224 in 15 games with Louisville.

In other roster news, catcher Curt Casali returned to the Reds after a rehab assignment. He went on the injured list July 24 with a left foot contusion. He hit .261 in six games with Louisville.

Also, outfielder Henry Ramos cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Louisville. He was designed for assignment when outfielder Nick Martini was promoted Tuesday.