Reds pitching staff dealing with injuries but nothing serious

Antone, who’s competing for a starting job, made his third appearance of spring training Sunday. He allowed one earned run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. He left the game early because of the hamstring issue.

“I was warming up for the fourth inning and felt a little tweak,” Antone said. “I was going to stretch it and continue. (Mike) Moustakas saw me stretching and said, ‘Don’t push it.’ I thought, ‘He’s probably right. I probably shouldn’t push anything right now.’ I called out the trainer. I think it’ll be fine. I told the trainer I think I’ll be able to make the next start.”

Miley threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday in his first appearance of spring training. He left with a hamstring strain but is scheduled to start Tuesday.

“I am a lot better now,” Miley said Friday. “It was more of a precaution. I felt a little sting in the back of my hamstring, down by my knee, on three consectutive pitches. Nothing super painful at all. I just felt at that moment, I’ve already got the amount of pitches I was looking to throw. No sense in pushing it any farther. I’m trying to be smart about it.”

NOTES: The Reds lost 10-4 to the San Diego Padres on Sunday, falling to 3-10 in the Cactus League. They are in last place, tied with the Chicago White Sox (3-8) for fewest victories.

• The Reds made a number of roster moves Friday. They acquired infielder Mike Freeman from the Cleveland Indians for cash. They invited pitcher Brandon Finnegan and infielder Jonathan India to major-league camp, while optioning pitchers Edgar Garcia, Vladimir Gutierrez, Ryan Hendrix, Riley O’Brien, Tony Santillan and Jared Solomon to Triple-A Louisville. They reassigned to minor league camp pitchers R.J. Alaniz, Matt Ball, Shane Carle, Bo Takahashi and outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. to minor-league camp.

• On Sunday, the Reds claimed right-handed pitcher Carson Fulmer off waivers from the Pirates. Fulmer made eight relief appearances for the White Sox last season, posting a 2.61 ERA.