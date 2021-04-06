Reds offer ticket deal for people who have been vaccinated

The Reds announced the deal Tuesday. Anyone who has had at least one shot can take advantage, and up to six tickets can be purchased by showing one card. The offer is available for games held Monday through Thursdays in April and May.

“As more fans across Reds Country are getting vaccinated, we want to thank them for doing their part to help make our communities safe,” said Phil Castellini, Reds President & Chief Operating Officer, in a statement.