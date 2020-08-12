Reds notes: Miley ready for return to mound

Explore Moustakas still on mend

Roster move: The Reds placed relief pitcher Pedro Strop on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. The move is retroactive to Saturday. They recalled infielder Josh VanMeter from the alternate site at Prasco Park in Mason.

VanMeter was sent to the alternate site when the Reds reduced their 30-man roster to 28 Thursday. He’s 0-for-14 in seven appearances.

“When I had to deliver the message to him about going to Prasco, I definitely didn’t want to guarantee him anything,” Reds manager David Bell said. “That wouldn’t be right or fair or honest, but I did say there was a chance it would be very temporary and to make the absolute most of the time at Prasco: get as many at-bats, get as much work in as you can. It always happens for a reason, and there is always something to be gained. I’m confident he did that. I really believe it was just a matter of time before he got back here. He’s part of our best team. We know he can hit.”