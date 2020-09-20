Reds notes: Lorenzen impressive again in second start

Career milestone: With walks in the third, fourth and innings, Votto set a Reds record for career walks, passing Pete Rose. Votto has walked 1,211 times. Rose walked 1,210 times.

Votto reached the milestone in 7,564 plate appearances in 14 seasons. Rose played 19 seasons for the Reds and walked 1,210 times in 12,344 plate appearances.

Rose ranks 14th in baseball history with 1,566 career walks. Votto ranks 58th in baseball history in career walks. He passed Pee Wee Reese (1,210) on Sunday.

Looking ahead: Luis Castillo (3-5, 3.03 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers at 6:40 p.m. Monday. Brandon Woodruff (2-4, 3.45) will start for the Brewers.

It will be the second time this season Castillo and Woodruff have started the same game. Castillo allowed one earned run on five hits in six innings on Aug. 25 in a game the Reds lost 3-2. Woodruff allowed two earned runs on four hits in six innings.

For Castillo, it’s a chance to help his team move closer to a playoff berth. He said he’s enjoying the first playoff race of his career.

“The fact that this team has a chance to get there is pretty awesome," Castillo said through an interpreter Sunday. “With all the work we’ve done this year, we definitely want to get there."

Saturday’s game: The White Sox won the middle game in the three-game series 5-0. Five White Sox pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts.

The White Sox hit five solo home runs, two against Reds starter Trevor Bauer, who pitched seven innings, and three in a row with no outs in the eighth against Robert Stephenson.